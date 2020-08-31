Jeff Goldblum Teases Life-or-Death Showdown With Original Cast in Jurassic World: Dominion

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion isn't set to hit theaters until June 11, 2021, but star Jeff Goldblum is already giving fans a little taste of what they can expect in the upcoming film. In a recent interview, Goldblum revealed that one of the scenes from the film will see his character along with original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill in a life-or-death showdown.

"The first thing that we shot ... it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were — I can't tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space," Goldblum told Insider.

"You'll see — it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can't even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before."

"We saw some amazing things," Goldblum said. "We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way."

It was revealed last fall that Jurassic World: Dominion would see the return of original Jurassic Park stars Neill, Goldblum, and Dern, marking the first time the three actors have been in a film in the franchise together since 1993, though all three have made appearances in various sequels. Neill, who plays Alan Grant, has also previously teased that he, Dern, and Goldblum will have a significant part in the film, noting that they are there throughout.

"We're all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura," Neill said, adding that he "probably won't be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!"

As for the intense-sounding situation Goldblum described the characters as being in, he mentioned that there will be more animatronics as opposed to CGI.

"There are a lot of animatronic things going on, so there is going to be less CGI I think, and lots of things that we can act with and see with our own eyes," he said."

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion kicked off earlier this year only to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the film has since resumed at Pinewood Studios in London with significant safety protocols in place, something Goldblum outlined last month.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.

