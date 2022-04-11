Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Reunites Sam Neill and Laura Dern

A newly-released photo from an upcoming issue of Empire magazine gives fans of the Jurassic Park franchise something they have been waiting for since the film went into production: the first official production still that features the characters of Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sandler (Laura Dern) sharing the screen. In a callback to the first time Sadler met a triceratops in Jurassic Park, you can see her getting up close and personal with a baby Nasutoceratops, a new dinosaur to the franchise that’s part of the same family as the trike. And after all these years, she still seems delighted to see them in person.

This movie will reunite Dern and Neill for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park III, and will serve as the first time since Jurassic Park that all three of the original principals (these plus Jeff Goldblum) appear together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Colin was really keen to make it matter,” Dern told Empire. “We discover what it would feel like if these three characters came back together, and how they would feel about each other. And it’s delicious.”

You can see the image itself below.

Dominion will star Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.