Jurassic World: Dominion Star Sam Neill Celebrates the End of Filming

It has been a long road for Jurassic World: Dominion. The latest film in the Jurassic Park franchise, like so many other films, saw its production halted due to the pandemic and then, after production resumed, shut down again when crew tested positive for COVID-19. However, despite the delays and setbacks, filming recently finished on the film and now star Sam Neill is celebrating the "impossible" task on social media.

On Twitter, Neill shared the photo that Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shared recently, adding his own comments on the effort to make the film.

"There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS!" Neill wrote.

While making Jurassic World: Dominion may have been a challenge unlike anything the cast and filmmaker had faced before, Trevorrow recently said that he thinks the strict safety protocols implemented by Universal Chairwoman Donna Langley ultimately made the movie better because it required everyone to be closer while making it.

"I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better," he said. "Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it."

In addition to Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum also reprise their characters from the original Jurassic Park film, something Trevorrow mentioned recently was important to this sixth film in the overall franchise.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion will also see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Clarie Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.