Jurassic World: Dominion Stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Sing the Everly Brothers Together

They're baaaaack! Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are reuniting with Larua Dern for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion and the actors seemed to have a lot of together behind-the-scenes. Back in September, Neill posted a great video of him singing a duet with Goldblum, and it looks like they're back at it. The film wrapped production at the end of last year, but Neill still has some fun content to share of him and Goldblum. This time, they are singing the Everly Brothers together!

"The Lost Goldblum Tapes #3 In which the brilliant #everlybrothers get a thoroughly undeserved shredding. Oh dear," Neill wrote. The two men share some giggles about the song before giving it a go. The entire video is too delightful to describe, you just need to watch for yourself below:

Recently, Neill spoke to Collider and admitted he didn't fully embody the character of Alan Grant until Jurassic Park III.

"For me, by the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one," Neill admitted. "I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are!"

In addition to Neill, Goldblum, and Dern, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady. The movie will also feature Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.