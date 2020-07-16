Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Gnarly Bruises From Stuntwork

✖

Production has resumed on Jurassic World: Dominion in London after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus. Though rumor circulated that the pause button had been pressed once again, cameras are still rolling on the film and stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are having a great time together. Howard took to social media to post a photo of the pair, writing: "These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy." Pratt responded that Howard "got some crazy sick bruises" doing stunts for the sequel, and to her credit Howard revealed the online. We can confirm they are crazy sick.

Director Colin Trevorrow returns behind the camera for the new film which serves as the third entry in the "World" phase of the series but also very clearly the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole. He also reiterated that the break they were forced into by the coronavirus ended up actually helping the film in some ways.

“For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown,” Trevorrow previouosly shared with Empire. “The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

It was previously revealed that Universal Pictures is "going above and beyond" in their preparations to make sure that the set is a safe environment for cast and crew alike. The production previously required cast members to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the United States and to quarantine for a two-week quarantine after arriving in the United Kingdom. In addition there was required COVID-19 training for cast and crew with doctors and nurses on-site, isolation booths, hand sanitizer stations, and "Green Zones" for those on set. Anyone who isn't on-camera will be required to wear a mask throughout production.

“I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe,” Trevorrow previously said of the new protocols. “The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is still slated to debut on June 11, 2021, it's unclear if the film's production delay will effect that date or if it will be able to

