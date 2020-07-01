Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Promises More Than Just a Cameo in Jurassic World: Dominion

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Details about the plot of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion have been kept closely under wraps, but Jurassic Park star Sam Neill promises that his involvement as Dr. Alan Grant is far more than just a cameo, as he, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all appear throughout the film. The chemistry between the three performers is undeniable, but we haven't seen them all in a film together since the 1993 original. While Goldblum went on to star in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Neill starred in Jurassic Park III, Dern merely had a glorified cameo in the third film in the series.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill revealed to Yahoo of the trio's presence. He did note, however, that fans shouldn't necessarily expect an action-packed performance from him and that he "probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Production on the film started earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to put a halt on movie and TV productions around the world. Filming on the project is set to resume in the coming weeks, with the actor also confirming that he expects to be involved with the production for an extended period of time.

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun," Neill confessed. "And everybody loves Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch.”

The original trilogy of films saw dwindling returns with each new installment, resulting in fans being somewhat apprehensive about 2015's Jurassic World. The film enlisted compelling talent, though the only returning star from the original film was BD Wong. With that film's staggering success, the franchise was completely revived and saw Goldblum return for its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Despite fan excitement to see Ian Malcolm again, the actor only briefly appear in the film's opening and closing scenes.

Rather than just being the third film in this sequel trilogy, director Colin Trevorrow previously teased how it felt more like a culmination of the entire franchise.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow confirmed to Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

