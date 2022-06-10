Jurassic World Dominion Stars Celebrate Jeff Goldblum's 70th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jeff Goldblum! The beloved actor known for The Fly, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Thor: Ragnarok, and much more turned 70 on October 22nd. Many people took to social media yesterday to honor Goldblum's special day, including some of his co-stars from Jurassic World Dominion. The movie hit theatres earlier this year and saw Goldblum reuniting with his fellow Jurassic Park alums, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. The movie also saw the return of Jurassic World stars, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

"Happy Birthday #jeffGoldblum mon ami. Great bloke, funny man, cool musician, terrible dresser. Many happy returns big fella!" Neill wrote. You can view his post below:

"Happy Birthday to the man with a timeless sense of style, humor, grace, and genius – @jeffgoldblum, you are truly one of the greats!! 🥳🎂 ⁣," Howard posted. You can view her photo below:

The official Twitter account for Jurassic World also celebrated Goldblum's 70th. "Today, we bring chaos. Happy Birthday, Jeff Goldblum!" they wrote. You can view the tweet below:

Today, we bring chaos. Happy Birthday Jeff Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/m5EHkA5hLJ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) October 22, 2022

What Is Jeff Goldblum's Next Project?

Goldblum will soon be reteaming up with Wes Anderson in Asteroid City, which is expected to be released soon. ComicBook.com spoke with Goldblum earlier this year, and we asked if there are any other Goldblum staples the actor would like to play again, and he ended up teasing his upcoming role in Asteroid City.

"Ooh, good question. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Well, I like being able to work in the series of movies that are a little bit related to each other, even though they're very different, of the great Wes Anderson," Goldblum shared. "He's a genius. I adore him, and in fact, I don't want to give anything away, but I have a little bit of a sprig of a something, maybe kind of tasty, in this next thing that he does. We were in Spain and with an amazing cast, as you can imagine, and had a good time of it."

In addition to Asteroid City, it was recently announced that Goldblum will be taking over the part of Zeus from Hugh Grant in Netflix's Kaos.

"Goldblum will play the seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful Zeus, who has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is, until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere," Deadline explained of the character.

You can currently watch Goldblum in Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock.