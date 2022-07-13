Jeff Goldblum to Replace Hugh Grant as Zeus in New Netflix Project KAOS

Currently, Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theatres and the new Marvel film features Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The MCU movie isn't the only current project that has ties to Greek mythology. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production for Disney+ and now Netflix will be tackling their own take on the wide world of Greek gods with Kaos. Last month, it was announced that Hugh Grant would be taking on the role of Zeus for the Netflix series, but Deadline is now reporting that Jeff Goldblum will be taking over the part.

"Goldblum will play the seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful Zeus, who has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is, until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere," Deadline explains of the character.

In addition to Goldblum, Kaos will also star Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War). The show is described as "a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power, and life in the underworld." The show is being created by the End of the F***ing World's Charlie Covell.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can't think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humour – I'm delighted to be working with them both," Covell said in a statement. "I believe I'm still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus – this was my dream. He's leading a stupendous cast of actors and we're extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can't wait for filming to begin."

"We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell's unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world," added Sophie Klein, the Director of UK Series at Netflix. "Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse and move you all at once."

