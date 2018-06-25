Fans React to Tragic ‘Jurassic World 2’ Death (Spoilers)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now in theaters, and this continuation of the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park storyline is hitting fans right in the feels.

Warning – Plot Spoilers for Jurassic World 2 Follow!

Fallen Kingdom lives up to its name, with the first half of the film chronicling a mission that Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) embark on, in order to rescue the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. The pair head back to Isla Nublar, thinking that they are on a rescue mission before an active volcano destroys the island forever. Unfortunately, they discover the mission isn’t at all that benevolent, and they are very expendable.

Fans are given a beautiful throwback moment early on in the Isla Nublar portion of the film, when a gigantic Brachiosaurus comes walking by, awing first-timer Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda). Well, that moment is setup for a tragic scene later on, as Claire and Owen barely make it off of Isla Nublar, before it is engulfed in lava. As their boat coasts away from the destruction, the Brachiosaurus appears from the veil of smoke, crying out for rescue as it races to the last safe space of the docks. We finally see the smoke and lava envelop the creature, as its screams fade into a horrible silence.

As you can see below, the death of the Brachiosaurus scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is getting quite a big reaction from the Internet:

Sad AF

To sum it all up:

I just Watched “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” and…. The Brachiosaurus Scene Made me Cry like…. So fucking much….. — Starlight ? (@Starlightjihyo) June 22, 2018

So Many Feels?

People didn’t go into Fallen Kingdom expecting emotional gut-punches.

Who knew @JurassicWorld would make me feel all the feels and cry? That lonely brachiosaurus almost broke my soul. — Becca Pepper (@BeccPepp) June 22, 2018

Support Group

Some people just don’t want to cry alone.

Ok who else cried for the Brachiosaurus in @JurassicWorld Fallen Kingdom? You know what scene I’m referring to.? — Stevenlv 1990 (@Stevenlv1990) June 22, 2018

Hate Your Makers

Fans to the Filmmakers: “?????????”

@JurassicWorld whoever thought of putting that brachiosaurus scene in just know that i hate u — draven ?️‍? | fallen kingdom spoilers! (@drxvn) June 22, 2018

“Not to Be…”

Whenever people say it, you know that’s exactly how they’re going to be:

not to be dramatic but I would die for that brachiosaurus in jurassic world — erica from the dpg ? (@spookynanner) June 22, 2018

Animeted

Some things can only be expressed in Anime.

The scene with the brachiosaurus at the pier in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen in a movie… pic.twitter.com/Q95vC9jCl9 — c4Lv1n (@calvinfyk) June 22, 2018

Traumatic Recall

Haven’t we been here before? A lot of fans are revisiting some painful memories of The Land Before Time as a result of Fallen Kingdom.

I’ve have never cried so hard over an animatronic Brachiosaurus. @JurassicWorld @prattprattpratt BUT I have cried over a animated Brachiosaurus in land before time but that’s a different story. — Bree (@Breehill71914) June 22, 2018

PTSDinosaur

This new scar may never fade.

Jurassic World made me cry and honestly I’m still not over that brachiosaurus scene and I don’t think I ever will be ? ? — Robert Gonzalez (@r0bertg0nzalez) June 22, 2018

Merch Lives Forever

One fan has a way to bring back Brachiosaurus for everyone.

Please make a Brachiosaurus from Jurassic World @Mattel — erica from the dpg ? (@spookynanner) June 22, 2018

Pratt Save Us

Don’t call on God when you have Chris Pratt.

I love @JurassicWorld but they should have just ripped my heart out and stomped on it. Please make me feel better @prattprattpratt I’m scarred for life #unnecessary #brachiosaurus pic.twitter.com/zbW3aJkos0 — Emily (@Emily_Darling1) June 22, 2018



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now in theaters.