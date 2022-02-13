Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2022

Every Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movie has taken the world to the dinosaurs. In Jurassic World: Dominion, the dinosaurs are coming to us. Not only do fans of the franchise get to see potentially its biggest adventure yet, but they also get a reunion with original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Universal’s first Dominion trailer was released online in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, but the big game just got a massive dino boost with the airing of the action-packed ad. Take a look!

A recent interview saw Colin Trevorrow explain the decision to bring back Dern, Neill, and Goldblum.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow said to reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Check out Universal’s description of the upcoming blockbuster down below:

“This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

