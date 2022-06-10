Jurassic World Dominion Stars Share Their Favorite Jurassic Park Quotes

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally being released in June, and it will mark the first time Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) will all share the screen together since the original movie was released in 1993. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Goldblum, who compared making the movie to going to a high school reunion. In addition to the original stars, the movie will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard (Clarie Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) and Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole). In a new video shared by the Jurassic World Instagram account, most of the aforementioned actors share their favorite quotes from the original Jurassic Park.

"Favorite Jurassic quotes from our favorite Jurassic people," @JurassicWorld wrote. While Howard and Dern gave the same answer, Neill paid tribute to the late, great Richard Attenborough while Goldblum honored Samuel L. Jackson. You can check out all of the actor's responses below:

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Dominion director Colin Trevorrow and asked if he had any requirements for the legacy cast, and he revealed he reached out to the actors to see what they envisioned for their characters nearly 30 years after the original film.

"I came in with questions for the actors. And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you're seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that's why it works, is because you can tell that's what they want their character to be doing," Trevorrow shared.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the actors seen above, Jurassic World: Dominion features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Dichen Lachman in a new role. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.