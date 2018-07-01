‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Continues to Dominate Box Office in Second Weekend

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is continuing to dominate the box office in its second weekend..

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is will earn $60 million from 4,485 locations from its second weekend playing in North America. That’s a decline of 59 percent from its $148 million opening, which was the 20th-best opening weekend of all time in North America. Only 25 films in history have ever earned more than $60 million in their second weekend at the box office.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s domestic box office total now stands at $264.7 million and the film has already earned $809 million worldwide for Universal Pictures.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes place three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park in the first Jurassic World movie. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar on a rescue mission to attempt to save the dinosaurs who still remain trapped on the island from an impending volcanic eruption. Their journey brings them face-to-face with new breeds of dinosaurs and a world-threatening conspiracy.

Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 lands in second place in its third weekend at the box office. The film will bring in another $45.5 million to raise its box office total to $439.7 million domestic plus another $156.9 million international. Incredibles 2 opened to $182 million, surpassing Finding Dory to become Pixar’s highest opening weekend total ever.

The R-rated Marvel and 20th Century Fox film Deadpool 2 will fall to seventh place this weekend. The film is earned another $3.45 million, bringing its box office total to $310.3 million.

Solo: A Star Wars Story falls to ninth place. The latest Star Wars movie from Lucasfilm earned $2.29 million to bring its box office total to $207.2 million.

This weekend is the first time since releasing in late April that Avengers: Infinity War will not be in the box office top ten.

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Week Two

Friday: $17.4 million

Weekend: $60 million

Total: $264.7 million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin joining the cast.

2. Incredibles 2

Week Three

Friday: $13.6 million

Weekend: $45.5 million

Total: $439.7 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.4 million

Weekend: $19 million

FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. When the young girl is seen as collateral damage, the two men will determine her fate as they question everything that they are fighting for.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan, Isabela Moner, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener.

4. Uncle Drew

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.1 million

Weekend: $15.5 million

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

5. Ocean’s 8

Week Four

Friday: $2.4 million

Weekend: $8 million

Total: $114.7 million

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

6. Tag

Week Three

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $40.9 million

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him.

Tag is directed by Jeff Tomsic and written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen. The film stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Bibb.

7. Deadpool 2

Week Seven

Friday: $995,000 million

Weekend: $3.45 million

Total: $310.3 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

8. Sanju

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7790,000

Weekend: $2.55 million

Coming from a family of cinematic legends, East Indian actor Sanjay Dutt reaches dizzying heights of success — but also battles numerous addictions and other personal demons.

Sanju is an Indian film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Week Six

Friday: $703,000

Weekend: $2.29 million

Total: $207.2 million

Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.T

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

10. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Week Four

Friday: $657,000

Weekend: $2.9 million

Total: $7.4 million

For over thirty years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer was beamed daily into homes across America. In his beloved television program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred and his cast of puppets and friends spoke directly to young children about some of life’s weightiest issues, in a simple, direct fashion. There hadn’t been anything like Mr. Rogers on television before and there hasn’t been since.

Though he may be best known today as a soft-spoken, cardigan-wearing children’s television host, in reality, Fred Rogers’ career represents a sustained attempt to present a coherent, beneficent view about how we should best speak to children about important matters and how television could be used as a positive force in our society.

In Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood. Neville pays tribute to this legacy with the latest in his series of highly engaging, moving documentary portraits of essential American artists.