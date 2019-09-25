Jurassic World Fans Are Flipping Out Over Return of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill

Last night, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern will reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park in the upcoming film. Jurassic World 3 will be the first time that the three actors have reunited in one fo the Jurassic Park sequels.
While Goldblum appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, fans have been eager to see Neill and Dern return as well. Naturally, fans are excited to hear that they’re getting their wish.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Those fans are taking to social media to share their excitement. Keep reading to see some of those enthusiastic reactions.
Are you excited about the original Jurassic Park stars returning in Jurassic World 3? Let us know in the comments. Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021.
Can’t Breathe
I can’t breathe! The original three are coming back for Jurassic World 3! pic.twitter.com/89vpWjd7tb— Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) September 25, 2019
Being Rich
#LauraDern signing up for the new #JurassicWorld movie pic.twitter.com/eTfVgCi27d— David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 25, 2019
But Now This
I love every #JurassicWorld movie but now THIS?!? @LauraDern, #SamNeill, @JeffGoldblum are back! 🌟Can I buy tix now ? https://t.co/xMI6TwFmLB— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 25, 2019
Annie
September 25, 2019
SNL
September 25, 2019
The News You Needed
Original cast coming back for Jurassic World is the news I needed today, should have saved the reveal for a trailer though 👀 #JurassicWorld3— Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) September 25, 2019
High Hopes
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was the best Jurassic film since the original. The announcement of the original trio on top of that amazing short gives me high hopes for the new film.— Mark Sutter – Homemade & Bootleg (@MarkESutter) September 25, 2019
Shut Up and Take My Money
September 25, 2019
Oh Happy Day
This is the happiest day of my life— Daniela Guercio (@DanniiGx3) September 25, 2019
Not a Drill
THIS IS NOT A DRILL MY FAVORITE IS COMING BACK TO JURASSIC WORLD!!!! if anyone knows me, they know alan grant is my dude 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xk4gy7ewvH— Kerry O’Donnell (@kerryyodonnell) September 25, 2019