Jurassic World Fans Are Flipping Out Over Return of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill

Last night, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern will reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park in the upcoming film. Jurassic World 3 will be the first time that the three actors have reunited in one fo the Jurassic Park sequels.

While Goldblum appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, fans have been eager to see Neill and Dern return as well. Naturally, fans are excited to hear that they’re getting their wish.

Those fans are taking to social media to share their excitement. Keep reading to see some of those enthusiastic reactions.

Are you excited about the original Jurassic Park stars returning in Jurassic World 3? Let us know in the comments. Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021.

