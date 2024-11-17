Jurassic World Rebirth Director Promises an “Embarrassment of Riches” of Dino Mayhem

Director Gareth Edwards promised Jurassic World Rebirth would be a cinematic spectacle in a new interview with Empire this weekend. Edwards is directing the new installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, due out on July 2, 2025, which finished filming back in September. He seemed confident he could now promise new thrills with a nostalgic sense of wonder.

Edwards said that Jurassic World Rebirth “goes back to what I loved about the original, with an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments. There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience.” Noting that this movie begins five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, and tells “a whole new chapter in the timeline of Jurassic.” It drops the theme park premise in favor of a world where genetically reconstructed dinosaurs – some heavily modified – roam the earth somewhat freely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, there will be plenty of familiar faces, as Edwards said “there are certain dinosaurs it would be a crime against cinemat not to include.” However, the story may stray further from the theme park setting than ever before, as it follows former military operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) who is on the hunt for specific dinosaur DNA samples. Edwards said: “She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military, and this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing.”

What is Jurassic World Rebirth About?

Rebirth was written by David Koepp, who co-wrote the script for Jurassic Park all the way back in 1993 with author Michael Crichton. Koepp wrote The Lost World: Jurassic Park himself, but other writer’s have handled the franchise since then. That alone bolsters Edwards’ promise of a return to form in his new movie, even if the content itself continues to evolve past the original concept. According to the synopsis released by Universal Pictures, this movie will not find earth overrun by dinosaurs – instead, the escaped creatures will struggle to survive in planet’s current climate. While many have died out, the survivors have settled in equatorial environments, largely isolated from humankind.

The story is about Zora leading a team on a top-secret mission to retrieve samples of DNA from the three largest dinosaurs left, because researchers believe they could lead to the development of advanced new drugs for humanity. Along the way, they encounter a family stranded during a boating expedition, and “come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is slated for release on July 2, 2025. In the meantime, all three Jurassic Park films as well as the first two installments of Jurassic World are streaming now on Peacock, while Jurassic World Dominion is available on Starz.