When Will We See the Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer?

Like velociraptors catching the wafting scent of a goat, Jurassic Park fans are foaming at the mouth for the first official look at the franchise’s next installment, Jurassic World Rebirth. This Gareth Edwards directorial effort promises to kick off a new era of dinosaur cinema mayhem by focusing on a slew of new characters (played by actors like Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali). Shooting on Rebirth finished a few months ago, and the film is set to debut on July 2, 2025 – so a trailer for Rebirth should arrive any day now, right? But when? When can Jurassic Park devotees expect to see the first footage from this new installment?

Believe it or not, the answers to this franchise’s future can be found in the past. The marketing patterns of previous Jurassic World movies could offer answers for when the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer drops.

Examining The Fossils of Past Jurassic Trailers

Over Thanksgiving weekend 2014 ten years ago, audiences got their first look at Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, another 2015 tentpole reviving a beloved saga also dropped its first trailer that same holiday weekend. Jurassic World debuted its inaugural teaser over this holiday timeframe. As people gathered around their tables to feast on turkey and other goodies, discussion inevitably turned to Chris Pratt riding a motorcycle alongside velociraptors. This holiday launchpad proved incredibly successful for Jurassic World and let buzz immediately ramp up for the motion picture.

The second Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dropped a very brief (like, six seconds long) clip over Thanksgiving weekend, 2017. The first full trailer for Fallen Kingdom wouldn’t debut until December 7, but once again, Turkey Day was the place people got their very first look at the new Jurassic World movie. A few months later, Fallen Kingdom would drop a lengthy trailer during Super Bowl LII; that same sporting event would later herald the arrival of Jurassic World Dominion’s first trailer, days before Super Bowl LVI, with the trailer airing during the game proper.

While Dominion dropped a first trailer later than its predecessors, that was largely due to the truncated marketing campaigns of blockbusters released in 2021 and 2022. Few, if any, movies were dropping trailers super far in advance, in case new COVID outbreaks forced release date delays. Plus, Dominion kept the franchise’s commitment to the Super Bowl alive and well. Across all three Jurassic World movies, there’s a reliability to when this saga drops its first trailers. Thanksgiving and Super Bowl – these are the primary marketing launchpads for post-2001 Jurassic Park movies.

When Will the Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer Debut?

So when will Jurassic World: Rebirth kick off its marketing campaign? Given that principal photography only wrapped up at the end of September 2024, it might make sense to wait until Super Bowl 2025 to give people an initial glimpse at Rebirth. After all, the very first Jurassic World teaser garnered controversy for showing off unfinished visual effects that rankled viewers. Rebirth has a lot to live up to in terms of justifying this franchise even existing beyond its current six installments. Under those conditions, rushing out a trailer could jeopardize the movie’s reputation right away. Plus, the Super Bowl still draws in tens of millions of viewers, ensuring countless people would see Rebirth’s first trailer.

However, if anything will compel Universal Pictures to launch a first Rebirth trailer closer to Thanksgiving, it’s a major blockbuster the studio has in November. Universal’s Wicked is primed to become one of the biggest movies of the year and is launching over the pre-Thanksgiving weekend. Attaching a Jurassic World Rebirth on such a highly-anticipated feature could be too good of a marketing opportunity to pass up on. Plus, Rebirth and Wicked share a leading man in Jonathan Bailey. It would practically be cosmic destiny for this musical to house Rebirth’s very first trailer.

At this juncture, it looks like there are really only two spots on the forthcoming calendar that could possibly house the first Jurassic World Rebirth trailer. Whichever one Universal chooses, it’ll reflect how much of a priority this franchise is for the studio. Thanksgiving and the Super Bowl are two of the buzziest times of the year; to tie your movie marketing to either of these events suggests immense confidence. Given how much money the Jurassic Park franchise has made for this studio over the last 31 years, it’s fair to say Universal has such confidence in Rebirth. How the studio reveals the very first Rebirth footage to the public is bound to reflect that.

For now, though, Jurassic Park fans will just have to settle for gazing at those first-look photos of Rebirth once more. These images won’t be our only look inside this new era of dinosaur cinema for long. Whether it premieres with Wicked over Thanksgiving or at 2025’s Super Bowl, a Jurassic World Rebirth trailer is imminent and preparing to make as big of a splash as previous inaugural Jurassic World trailers.