Scarlett Johansson Is on the Hunt for Dinos in New Jurassic World Rebirth Photo

Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett hunts for dinosaurs in the wilderness in a new official image from Jurassic World Rebirth. The photo comes courtesy of Empire magazine as part of the outlet’s 2025 preview issue. It shows Zora traversing through the grass with a gun in hand; based on her facial expression, she could be looking at a dinosaur off-camera.

Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards also shed some light on Zora’s character. “She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military,” he said. “And this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing.” Check out the image in the space below:

Jurassic World Rebirth is set a handful of years after 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, depicting a world where dinosaurs live in select areas on Earth. Zora is tasked with leading a team on a mission to collect genetic samples from the three largest dinosaurs on the planet, which will aid in the development of a “miraculous” drug for humans. While on assignment, Zora crosses paths with a family that was shipwrecked after encountering a dinosaur. Johansson co-stars alongside Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

While distributor Universal Pictures hasn’t truly revved up the Jurassic World Rebirth marketing campaign yet (the film isn’t due in theaters until July 2025), the studio has provided some looks at the new movie. Earlier this year, a pair of Jurassic World Rebirth images showcased some of the principal cast members in action. Production on the sequel wrapped back in September, but so far there’s been no word on when fans will be able to see a teaser trailer.

Johansson is an action movie veteran, most famously portraying Natasha Romanoff in several Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. She should be well in her element headlining another massive Hollywood franchise; obviously, her experience with big-budget blockbusters should come into play, but Johansson is also a talented dramatic actress. She was nominated for two Oscars in the same year for her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, highlighting her ability to craft compelling characters that resonate with audiences. This isn’t to say she’ll be in the awards conversation for Jurassic World Rebirth, but she should be able to inject Zora with the right amount of depth and humanity to make audiences care about her. Johansson has wanted to be part of Jurassic Park for a while, so she most likely gave it her all in Rebirth.

While the dinosaurs are undoubtedly the main attraction in the Jurassic Park franchise, it wouldn’t hurt if the human characters were more than just creature fodder. This is something the 1993 original understood, providing audiences with entertaining personalities (Ian Malcolm) and emotional arcs that gave the film some heart (Alan Grant learning to care about the kids). Subsequent installments arguably didn’t have as many memorable character moments, so hopefully, Jurassic World Rebirth is able to reverse that and deliver on its potential. The combination of an interesting premise, Edwards’ penchant for spectacle, and talents like Johansson and Ali leading the charge seems like a recipe for success.