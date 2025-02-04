Jurassic World Rebirth First Look Images & Teaser Hype Trailer’s Arrival

Jurassic World Rebirth is going to be one of the biggest movie trailers to drop during Super Bowl LIX, and Univeral Pictures has let the hype train out of the station for an early promotional run. Today brings an in-depth feature on Jurassic World Rebirth, revealing new details from the film; along with a set of first-look images and a teaser for the upcoming trailer, featuring stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in what look to be some dire straits. This first promotional packet seems to be selling director Gareth Edwards’ (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) dark and thrilling vision of the Jurassic World franchise, and so far it looks pretty exciting!

Check out the teaser for the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, below!

Survival is a long shot. pic.twitter.com/4P9sFAazeZ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 4, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth Is Going to Get Dangerous & Scary

“I’ve always said that visual effects are great, CGI is a great tool, but it makes you lazy because you know you can do anything,” Jurassic World Rebirth producer Frank Marshall told Vanity Fair, adding that to make the seventh film in the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise relevant, “It’s got to be dangerous.”

Scarlett Johansson in “Jurassic World Rebirth”

“You’re in a new place, you don’t know what’s around the corner. You’ve got a different jungle, you’ve got more water, you’ve got higher cliffs,” Marshall continued. “There’s a little bit of everything that’s scary.”

Jonathan Bailey in “Jurassic World Rebirth”

The feature article reveals that the story of Jurassic World Rebirth will put Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey at the center of the story, playing a recovery team who is sent to a secret location from the franchise’s past: the first research lab where the prototype dinosaurs were first created. However, while the squad tries to secure a genetic prize that could benefit humanity, they find that those failed dino experiments didn’t quite abandon the abandoned facility or die off: they’re very much alive, thriving, and probably hungry for a good human snack.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there,” Marshall revealed. “They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Mahershala Ali in “Jurassic World Rebirth”

“Jurassic Park is a horror film in the witness protection program,” Gareth Edwards added. “Most people don’t think of it like that. We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared shitless, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack. It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this.”

Jurassic World Rebirth has a theatrical release date of July 2nd.

