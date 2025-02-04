Jurassic World Fans Really Hope the Rebirth Trailer Does One Major Thing

As fans await the premiere of the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, they’re expressing hope that it does one thing in particular: hide the dinosaurs. It’s been confirmed that the first preview for Jurassic World Rebirth debuts on Wednesday, February 5th, giving audiences a taste of what director Gareth Edwards has cooked up. To generate hype for the trailer’s release, Universal recently unveiled some first footage, showing Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s characters encountering a dinosaur in tall grass. Setting an eerie tone for the scene, only the dinosaur’s tail is visible. If moviegoers have their way, the full trailer will follow suit by not putting the dinos front and center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a thread on the r/JurassicPark subreddit, commenters discussed their excitement for the trailer, with some sharing their hopes for what the preview shows. “I actually hope they don’t show any dino faces or anything,” one user wrote. “Just tease them. Focus on the mystery and plot and characters more so.” Others agreed with that sentiment, though were doubtful it would actually happen. “[S]tudios want to show off their goods and I fully expect almost everything to be shown,” someone said.

Scheduled to hit theaters this July, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Johansson as Zora Bennett, a covert ops specialist who teams up with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Bailey) on a mission to secure dinosaur DNA that can be used in the development of a life-saving drug. The cast also features Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer premiere is just one part of Universal’s plans for a marketing blitz this week. It’s been reported that Rebirth will be one of the 2025 tentpoles receiving a Super Bowl spot this year. Previously, the studio’s promotional efforts had been relegated to sharing still images of the human cast in action.

Hiding the dinosaurs in the trailer would be an interesting strategy. Despite receiving mixed reviews, all three installments of the Jurassic World trilogy grossed over $1 billion worldwide. This is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable properties, and it seems like a safe bet Jurassic World Rebirth will be a sizable draw when it opens this summer. From that perspective, there isn’t a need to lean on the dinosaurs as a crutch in an effort to attract audiences. Showing a little restraint in the trailer could go a long way in building even more excitement for the film. Plus, it would mimic Steven Spielberg’s approach on the original Jurassic Park; in that film, he held off showing the dinosaurs in all their glory for as long as possible so that it was more impactful when audiences finally saw them.

Of course, since Edwards has teased Jurassic World Rebirth showcases an “embarrassment of riches” of dinosaur action, it wouldn’t be a shock if marketing tapped into that by making a key set piece or two a centerpiece of the promotional campaign. That said, there was a previous Edwards-directed blockbuster that employed a “less is more” marketing strategy. The trailers for 2014’s Godzilla only offered glimpses of the titular creature, finding other ways to demonstrate Edwards’ keen eye for visuals and scale. Regardless of how much the dinosaurs are shown, hopefully the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer makes a great first impression.