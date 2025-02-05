Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Is Finally Here (With Terrifying New Dinosaurs)

Play video

Three years after the conclusion of the previous Jurassic World trilogy, and 32 years after Steven Spielberg changed blockbusters with Jurassic Park, audiences are once again preparing for dinosaur adventures on the big screen. Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters this July, with Godzilla and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards at the helm, hoping to bring the franchise back to its terrifying roots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film isn’t going to be released until July 2nd, but fans got their first look at the action on Wednesday morning. A few days ahead of the Super Bowl, where Universal is expected to air a short ad for Jurassic World Rebirth, the film’s first full trailer debuted online. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page!

Jurassic World Rebirth takes place after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, on a version of Earth that has been filled with dinosaurs. In the years between the films, most dinosaurs have retreated to some islands near the equator, where the climate is still hospitable for them. A team is sent in to take some DNA from the dinos, in order to help create a potential cure for human heart disease.

Jurassic World: Rebirth brings original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp back to the franchise with a brand new screenplay. Marshall, who shepherded Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 blockbuster is also back as a producer. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. You can check out Universal’s synopsis for the new Jurassic World below.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.