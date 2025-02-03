Jurassic World Rebirth Reveals First Footage (And Confirms Trailer Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think)

Jurassic World is returning to the big screen this summer, and fans of the dinosaur franchise are going to be seeing the trailer for the new film even sooner than we all expected. It has been widely reported that Universal would be showing a spot for Jurassic World: Rebirth during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9th, and many thought that would be the day the trailer actually debuted. As it turns out, Universal is releasing the trailer online a few days before the big game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Monday morning, the Jurassic World social media accounts posted a 10-second video that shows footage of stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the upcoming Rebirth. The short teaser also reveals that the full trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released on Wednesday. Take a look!

Rebirth marks a new era for the Jurassic franchise, as it moves away from the story that was spearheaded by Colin Trevorrow across the previous three films. While it takes place in the same world, a few years after Jurassic World: Dominion, Rebirth follows a new group of characters and tells a totally different tale.

This time around, Gareth Edwards takes over as director, following his success with franchise films like Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Jurassic World: Rebirth brings original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp back to the franchise with a brand new screenplay. Marshall, who shepherded Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 blockbuster is also back as a producer. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. You can check out Universal’s synopsis for the new Jurassic World below.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.