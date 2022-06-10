Jurassic World Resumes Production After Pausing For Positive Coronavirus Test

✖

At the beginning of the month, production for Jurassic World: Dominion halted once again after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. This was not the first time the movie had to stop filming since returning from the long shutdown, and it's not the only one. The Batman production had to be halted when its star, Robert Pattison, also tested positive. Hopefully, this will be the last time either production will have to pause. In fact, Dominion director Colin Trevorrow took to social media today to announce they have once again resumed filming on the highly-anticipated movie.

"Back," Trevorrow captioned a photo featuring original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. You can check out the photo below:

Recently, Bryce Dallas Howard spoke with the New York Times about returning to work and explained how the latest Jurassic World set is basically acting as Hollywood's "guinea pigs" during these uncertain times.

"Going back to work I’m reminded that when people work together, pretty much anything is possible. The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are. Even more, it’s shown how as a collective we have an opportunity to transform the infrastructure of the entertainment industry in its entirety and for the better," Howard shared.

"While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs," Howard concluded. You can read the full interview here.

In addition to Dern, Neill, Goldblum, and Howard, Dominion will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion was slated to hit theaters in June of 2021 until earlier this month when a new poster for the upcoming movie featured a new release date. For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.