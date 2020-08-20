Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Dominion Set During Pandemic

✖

With many movie productions still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, one film set that's back to work is Jurassic World: Dominion. It was recently revealed that Universal has had to alter production plans for the new movie due to the coronavirus, but filming has resumed at Pinewood Studios in London. Recently, Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) spoke with the New York Times about returning to work and explained how the latest Jurassic World set is basically acting as Hollywood's "guinea pigs" during these uncertain times. The actor also took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts.

"Going back to work I’m reminded that when people work together, pretty much anything is possible. The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are. Even more, it’s shown how as a collective we have an opportunity to transform the infrastructure of the entertainment industry in its entirety and for the better," Howard wrote.

"Though the changes on sets are a product of a COVID world, I and so many others believe many of the protocols will last far beyond the current visible crisis," she added. "Protocols around effective communication, collaborative decision-making, and consent and touch are examples of a system that above all prioritizes equity. We are rebuilding set dynamics and creating an environment in which all parties feel safe, heard, and supported. That’s a space we will strive for, pandemic or not. The only way for any of us to remain safe is having access to support and information and the power to speak up. It’s time that we all step into that power."

"While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs," Howard concluded. You can read the full interview here and check out her post below:

Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum recently explained the precautions that they're taking to keep the actors safe while filming during the pandemic.

"There are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.

