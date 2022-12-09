Guillermo del Toro Addresses Justice League Dark Possibility Under New DC Leadership (Exclusive)

With James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in to run things at DC Studios, fans have been wondering about what projects the pair could revive and which ones they'll be scrapping, and despite Guillermo del Toro's passion for bringing his take on Justice League Dark to life, the filmmaker doesn't see his vision working well with such a huge media conglomerate. This wouldn't be the first time the director forfeited the notion of bringing an iconic franchise to life, having originally been set to helm two The Hobbit movies, with del Toro instead focusing on projects in which he will seemingly have more control. Del Toro's latest film, a stop-motion Pinocchio, is out now on Netflix.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Pinocchio, when asked if del Toro would be interested in revisiting his Justice League Dark plans if Gunn and Safran offered it, del Toro confessed, "Oh, I don't know. My love for Swamp Thing, The Demon, knows no bounds, but I don't know. You don't get a manicure from a big machine, that's what I learn, you lose a few fingers. So I don't know if I want a manicure from a big machine. As Danny Glover would say, 'I'm too old for this sh-t.'"

Del Toro has been a highly regarded filmmaker throughout his entire career, with his 2017 The Shape of Water scoring him some of the top accolades in the industry, including the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director. In the years since, del Toro has had much more freedom to pursue whatever projects he's most interested in, which might make it harder for him to fit his vision into the constraints of a major franchise.

Since his Justice League Dark project fell apart, various figures from that realm of DC have come to life in both TV and in movies, which at least keeps the spirit of those characters alive and makes a bigger team-up seem more possible.

Pinocchio is described, "Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love."

Pinocchio is out now on Netflix. Stay tuned for updates on a possible Justice League Dark film.

