Justice League: Snyder Cut Fans Hyped for Superman's Black Suit
Even though it's been a different week without a traditional Comic-Con, Zack Snyder still managed to drop a tidbit worthy of a Hall H presentation. During a spotlight presentation during Justice Con Saturday afternoon, Snyder unveiled a clip of Henry Cavill's Superman wearing a black suit. As such, Justice League fans instantly took to Twitter to rave about the new look.
As Snyder puts it, the change came entirely in post-production as previous studio heads wanted to stick with the classic red and blue look. "We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it," the filmmaker said in his panel.
He added, "We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the 'DL' since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."
Keep scrolling to see what we Snyder Cut fans are saying.
Distracted
Henry Cavill in the black suit is all I’m going to think about for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/aCdIHIXeVN— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 25, 2020
Wasn't Ready
We were blessed by Superman in Black Suit.
It happened. But, I wasn't ready. 😂— Z (@AMagicWriter) July 25, 2020
Finally
Black Suit Superman is finally here!! After 4 years of speculating and wishing for it, we finally get to see it!! This movie is gonna be a blessing honestly pic.twitter.com/U0j0JbwoL6— Zac (@zactalkscomics) July 25, 2020
Redundancy Is Key
BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/DcM72SvJEY— Stark (@StarkJeweIs) July 25, 2020
Wasn't Ready
Black suit Superman just showing up on my timeline today...I wasn’t ready pic.twitter.com/dltBPHeCdv— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020
Art
#Superman Black Suit.#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #JusticeCon pic.twitter.com/4NklfVJMG0— Sergio-El (@sergioees) July 25, 2020
LET'S GO
First look at Superman’s black suit in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague! LET’S! GO! pic.twitter.com/Cyx5eBtV4O— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) July 25, 2020
Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to hit HBO Max next year.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.