Justice League: Snyder Cut Fans Hyped for Superman's Black Suit

Even though it's been a different week without a traditional Comic-Con, Zack Snyder still managed to drop a tidbit worthy of a Hall H presentation. During a spotlight presentation during Justice Con Saturday afternoon, Snyder unveiled a clip of Henry Cavill's Superman wearing a black suit. As such, Justice League fans instantly took to Twitter to rave about the new look.

As Snyder puts it, the change came entirely in post-production as previous studio heads wanted to stick with the classic red and blue look. "We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it," the filmmaker said in his panel.

He added, "We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the 'DL' since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

