Justice League: Superman's Snyder Cut Black Suit Is CGI

Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature the debut of Henry Cavill's Superman in a black suit. Thanks to a new clip revealed by Snyder himself, it was revealed the Last Son of Krypton was always supposed to have the fan-favorite comics look in the movie. The filmmaker championed the black suit throughout his entire time on the project, so once he left the movie due to a family tragedy, the studio moved forward with the traditional blue and red suit fans know of. In fact, as Snyder said in his Justice Con spotlight Saturday afternoon, the studio refused to go forward with a black suit at the time. Because of that, Snyder and his team putting together the Snyder Cut had to give the suit a CGI logo.

"Yeah, exactly," Snyder said in regards to the color correction. "At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea.'"

The filmmaker added, "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the 'DL' since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

In the same spotlight, Snyder revealed more details about his director's cut of Justice League will be unveiled next month at DC Fandome. He previously said his cut is very much about Superman going on a major post-death journey.

“I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character," Snyder began. "I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile love affair with Lois and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives. So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable.”

"When I see Superman having to figure out what to do, I now can go like, 'Wow, if I was Superman...' Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he's able to do. Anytime you can bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that he's more interesting,” he added. “A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end he has to achieve that pinnacle."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on HBO Max next year.

