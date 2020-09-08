Jason Momoa Shows His Support For Justice League Co-Star Ray Fisher

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is showing support for his Justice League co-star, Ray Fisher. Fisher has been essentially holding controversy-court over on Twitter regarding his experience filming Justice League, and the actor recently posted a picture taken from Jason Momoa's Instagram stories. Momoa posted a simple picture of Fisher at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, greeting fans onstage at the Justice League panel while wearing a "I❤️ ZS" tee-shirt. Momoa also shared the hashtag "#IStandWithRayFisher", which has become a trending topic on social media and within DC Fan circles. It's just one more DC star adding a voice to Ray Fisher's one-man crusade, and a very important one, at that.

Ray Fisher has been the most vocal star of Justice League when it comes to addressing the strange case of director Zack Snyder being removed from the film. Fisher has alleged that replacement director Joss Whedon created a hostile work environment for him and that DC Comics creator and DC Films creative executive Geoff Johns led a campaign of intimidation against him, and his role as Cyborg in the DC Films franchise.

Warner Bros. has called Fisher's claims into questions, with a statement that (in part) reads:

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal... to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

Needless to say, these two accounts have stirred a major debate online, which has even drawn various news outlets and media personalities to take sides. For those skeptical of Ray Fisher (who jumped into his first big acting role with Justice League), one big point of contention has been a lack of supporting testimony from Justice League bigger (and more experienced) stars. With this new Instagram post, Jason Momoa is making a distinct and purposeful (if only temporary) statement on Fisher's behalf.

Will Momoa set the tone for other Justice League stars to speak up?

Zack Snyder's Cut of Justice League will arrive on HBO Max as a four-part series in 2021.