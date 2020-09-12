Zack Snyder's Justice League: Junkie XL Previews New Justice League Theme at DC FanDome

Composer Thomas Holkenborg, known professionally as Junkie XL, is a longtime collaborator with film director Zack Snyder. Snyder intended for Junkie XL to score Justice League, but Warner Bros replaced Junkie XL with Danny Elfman when it brought in Joss Whedon to see the film to completion. Now that Warner Bros. is allowing Snyder to release his version of the movie on HBO Max, it should come as no surprise that he's brought Junkie XL back onto the project. As part of today's Saturday's DC FanDome event, Junkie XL offered fans a preview of how his Justice League score will sound. Take a listen in the video below.

In 2018, Junkie XL talked about his removal from Justice League. When asked whether he'd have repurposed some of the compositions he created for previous DC Extended Universe movies, Junkie XL replied, "Let me just give you a simple answer: of course. I can't dive too deep into it because at a certain point, Joss [Whedon] took over from Zack [Snyder] and he wanted a slightly different approach so obviously he went in a different direction."

After his removal, Junkie XL responded gracefully. On Twitter, he stated, "As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess I finally graduated this week. It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros. all the best with Justice League."

HBO Max will be the home to Snyder's version of the Justice League movie. Snyder previously revealed a clip of Superman's black suit. Snyder stated that he is finishing his Justice League cut without getting paid. "It's exciting to get this chance, and I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, and I love working on it, and I'd do it for free - and I am."

Snyder may not be taking a cut, but that's not to say his cut of the film is without cost. Estimates suggest completing the Snyder Cut of Justice League will run Warner Bros. up a bill of more than $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt said in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021.