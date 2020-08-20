Justice League: Snyder Cut Trailer Teaser Released Ahead of DC Fandome

Believe it or not, Zack Snyder's infamous cut of Justice League is actually getting released to the public next year. The Snyder Cut movement has been one of the most unique and talked-about stories in entertainment over the last five years, and many thought that it would never see the light of day. Well it's officially happening, thanks in large part to the existence of HBO Max. On Saturday, during the DC FanDome event, we'll be getting our first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the director is giving us a little bit of teaser footage in the meantime.

Thursday saw the release of a short teaser for that trailer released on Snyder's Vero account. It's only about 20 seconds long, but the teaser is more than enough to get everyone excited for what's to come. Take a look in the video above!

The Snyder Cut is a situation unlike the others at DC FanDome, as it's a film that we've already seen completed in the past. Justice League was released in theaters back in 2017, but the version that we saw was far from Snyder's original vision. Much of what Snyder had initially shot was cut and replaced when Joss Whedon took over the reshoots, leading to a much different final product.

Snyder and WarnerMedia announced earlier this summer that money was being invested into post-production and visual effects in order to fully finish the original cut of Justice League. Some of the actors will also have to return to the studio for extra line pickups and other odds and ends.

The first trailer for the Snyder Cut will be unveiled this weekend during the online DC FanDome event. Snyder's panel begins at 2:30 pm PDT, which means it's in the latter half of the day's action. Other panels include Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Shazam!, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, The Batman, and The Flash.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021. An official release date has not yet been revealed.

