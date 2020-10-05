Henry Cavill Says Justice League Press Tour Was Super Awkward

✖

One of the interesting plot points of 2017's Justice League is that, going into the DC team-up film Superman is dead. While the hero is ultimately resurrected in the film, the character's importance to the film -- and actor Henry Cavill's involvement -- was meant to be a surprise, something that Cavill said made the press tour supporting Justice League a very awkward experience. In a new interview, Cavill said that he was given an impossible scenario in terms of promoting the film.

During his appearance on the Empire podcast (via Express) Cavill said that it was a weird situation and that it seemed like no one knew what they wanted regarding his role on the press tour since his appearance in the film was top secret.

"It was one of those weird situations where I guess... no one really knew what they wanted, and it was like 'hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let's not tell anyone he's in the movie,'" Cavill said. "I was like, 'Okay, well, it's going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario. I'm just going to say to people [on the press tour] well, yeah, I was here for moral support. I made the tea.'"

He added, "I made tea for an entire movie. I'm pretty sure no one bought it."

While Cavill did end up being part of Justice League in a significant way, fans are now wondering if the actor will be returning to the role of Superman for a real Man of Steel sequel and while fans will get to see Cavill's superhero in the Snyder Cut of Justice League when it hits HBO Max, his future as the hero is a question he's not directly answering just yet.

"Well, I think it's important that this should be about Enola Holmes," Cavill recently told GQ when asked about a return to Superman. When asked if that response was a version of "no comment" Cavill would only grin and say, "I said what I said."

That said, he did tell the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he's excited to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League turns out.

"I’m just really excited to see his vision realized," Cavill revealed. "He got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it’s important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks."

"[Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now," Cavill added. "It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies."

