Justice League Star Henry Cavill Previously Said He's Done Filming Before Reshoot News

DC Comics fans were elated to learn about Zack Snyder's Justice League heading to HBO Max, finally capping off a long campaign to Release the Snyder Cut after the tepid response to Joss Whedon's version of the film, which premiered in theaters nearly three years ago. Now Snyder is getting the chance to complete his vision for the project, turning it into a four-episode miniseries for the new streaming platform. And while fans became excited over the news that Snyder was planning to film more footage with original cast members including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, it seems the extent of those reshoot reports has been exaggerated.

While Superman actor Henry Cavill was included in those reports about upcoming reshoots, Cavill himself told Collider that he will not participate in those plans if they're actually coming to fruition.

"Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done," Cavill said of his Justice League role. "Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party."

Cavill said this while promoting Enola Holmes, the newly released Netflix film in which he plays the iconic Sherlock Holmes. The interview apparently took place before the news came out that Snyder would be filming more footage with the main Justice League stars, which include Cavill among others like Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. So while those plans could have changed, Cavill first dismissed them and said he's merely experiencing the Snyder Cut as a fan.

There's a lot of contention over the future of the production as Snyder himself intimated that his film was mostly finished aside from some editing tweaks and visual effects to be completed. WarnerMedia execs later clarified that they were spending millions of dollars on completing the project, making it clear that there was a lot more work to be done.

Snyder himself praised WarnerMedia and HBO Max for giving him the opportunity to finish the project with his original vision.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder at the time of the announcement.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.