Justice League: Ray Fisher Speaks on Joss Whedon's Creative Process, Comparing Film to Avengers: Age of Ultron

Justice League star Ray Fisher speaks out on Joss Whedon’s creative process and compared the theatrical version of the movie to Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Cyborg actor had a recent interview where he gave his account of some of the beliefs the filmmaker had coming into the projects (credit to BatKilmer for the footage). A lot of DC Comics movie fans decried the decision to put Whedon on the project at the time. That rumbling has grown louder over time as Justice League didn’t have quite the impact some fans were looking for. But to hear Fisher tell it, the director was looking to prove people wrong and point out the hypocrisy in the response to his Marvel film. Avengers was universally lauded, but Age of Ultron has a more mixed reception. Those kinds of perceived slights can wear on people, but I’m sure actors that had nothing to do with the situation weren’t trying to have their careers incorporated in that kind of power grab.

“Joss brought a lot of his personal and professional, for lack of a better term, resentment into the Justice League process. One of the things he had said in our first conversation was that people didn’t “get” Age of Ultron. There were certain things that were said in that conversation where I said, ‘Oh, this is less about the work being presented and more of a sort of ego stroke.’ To say, ‘If you like it in this movie, you should have liked it in that one. Haha joke’s on you.’ Right? That’s where just creatively, you know know? It has nothing to do with the really egregious stuff.”

Ray talks about working with Joss Whedon on a creative level. pic.twitter.com/TfUQM5Z7IO — BatKilmer is in 🥶CRYOSLEEP😴 until March (@BatKilmer) December 20, 2020

Fisher also talked about the concluded Warner Media investigation last week.

“Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation,” Fisher explained. “A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice! A>E”

He continued, “The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) -And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): ‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’”

