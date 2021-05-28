Justice League: Ray Fisher Reveals Every Single Scene He Was In But One Was Reshot

✖

When the theatrical cut of Justice League landed in November of 2017 it clocked in right at two hours, notably shorter than director Zack Snyder's other DC films. As we know this was largely due to the extreme reshoots that were done after Snyder departed the project and Warner Bros. was forced to rework the movie in his absence in order to meet their set release date. In a new interview, Justice League star Ray Fisher revealed how much of his scenes in the movie were reshot for the theatrical cut, confirming a startling amount of footage featuring Cyborg was redone for this version.

"Less than an hour, for sure. I think Fabian Wagner, our director of photography on Zack's verison, he said maybe about ten percent of that was Zack's footage and I'm inclined to agree with him," Fisher said in an interview with Geek House Show. "Because as we were shooting certain things, some things were similar like with the reshoots as what we did for the original. It's hard to tell with certain shots of other people for scenes that I wasn't there for, but what I can tell you from my character and from what you saw in the theatrical version that every single scene, with the exception of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and Flash; every single scene that I'm in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film on my end."

He continued, "As far as other people's stuff like where I wasn't there, I can't really tell you. So, all in all, I would maybe say twenty or so minutes of that was maybe Zack's footage, and some of it may have been taken even out of context with respect to how it was portrayed. So the fact that we're getting a four hour cut of the movie, a four hour version of this, this is going to be massive. I said it years ago, I think I was at a convention, and I said Zack shot enough to make two movies...and lo and behold it's a four hour movie."

As we know, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now officially on the way with some additional photography for the extended cut already taking place. It was previously reported that Fisher will be among the cast members returning to shoot these extra scenes, along with some newcomers to Snyder's cut like Jared Leto as The Joker.

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.