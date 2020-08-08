Justice League Actor Says Snyder's Trailer Is Better Than Joss Whedon's Cut

✖

The first few seconds fans have already seen of Zack Snyder's Justice League is already better than the entirety of the film's theatrical release, according to at least one actor attached to the project. Ray Porter, the actor behind Darkseid in Snyder's version of the DC Comics team-up, tweeted Saturday afternoon that the 30-second teaser released earlier this year combined with an all-new image released of Steppenwolf's new look is better than the version Joss Whedon released in theaters for Warner Brothers.

"A 30 second video and a low res still. Already better than the entirety of that "other" version," Porter tweeted to his followers on Saturday. "F**k the trolls. This is gonna be epic."

The teaser that was released earlier this year featured a quick shot of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman looking at an ancient painting of Porter's Darkseid. The last shot of the teaser than flashed to Darkseid as he stands on the surface of Apokolips. In the theatrical release, Darkseid was absent entirely and Steppenwolf's look was drastically changed from what Snyder intended to have in his version.

Former HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt said earlier this year the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is one of the most passionate movements he's seen. Greenblatt was let go from his position earlier this week as WarnerMedia went under corporate reshuffling as it placed a larger focus on HBO Max.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," Greenblatt said in a statement announcing Zack Snyder' Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is due for release on HBO Max sometime next year.

