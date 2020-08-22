Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Reveals First Look at Iris West

✖

DC FanDome has been the gift that keeps on giving, with the virtual convention dropping a slew of major details regarding movies, TV, comics, video games, and more. One of the most highly-anticipated panels at the event has definitely been Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will bring the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" into reality. FanDome got fans hyped for the alternate cut with a truly epic teaser trailer -- one that simultaneously canonized one of DC's best-known female characters in the process. The trailer featured a sequence of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) using his super-speed to save Iris West (Kiersey Clemons).

In the comics, Iris is a passionate reporter and a longtime love interest of Barry Allen, who has developed her own following of fans in the years since her debut. Candice Patton currently portrays the character on The Flash TV show. While Clemons has been cast in the role since 2016, her take on the character has yet to officially appear onscreen, after her cameo was cut from the theatrical cut of Justice League.

"I finished all my stuff with Zack [Snyder], I wish him well and I have no idea what's going on right now but I'm sure whatever they're doing is necessary," Clemons teased before the film's release. "I know the parts I did introducing Iris are f---ing sick. I can't wait to see the movie. I'm so happy that I've been introduced to this genre because I didn't really have any type of desire to be a part of any superhero world. And then I stepped on the set of Justice League and I was like, 'Holy s---. All right!'"

As the years have passed, the nature of Clemons' role in the character has been slightly put into question, with a report earlier this year alleging that she would be recast in the role for The Flash movie. Now that she will officially appear in the Snyder Cut, it will be interesting to see what her onscreen future ultimately holds.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021.

