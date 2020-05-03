The Flash Rumored to Recast Iris West Actress Kiersey Clemons

✖

The world may not get to see Kiersey Clemons' version of Iris West on the big screen after all. A new report from The Illuminerdi suggests that the upcoming The Flash movie is looking to cast a new Iris West for the Andy Muschietti-directed film that will star Ezra Miller as the titular speedster. According to the report, the studio is looking for an actress 21-25 years old to play Iris, who is described as "smart, bold; always with a cellphone in hand" and that Iris will be a supporting character for the film.

Clemons was originally cast as Iris for Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, all of her scenes were cut from the theatrical release of the film. Behind-the-scenes video from Justice League eventually surfaced giving fans a look at her take on the character. While those scenes never made it to the finished film, Clemons shared in an interview in 2017 that she was so happy she'd been introduced to the genre.

"I finished all my stuff with Zack [Snyder], I wish him well and I have no idea what's going on right now but I'm sure whatever they're doing is necessary," Clemons said at the time. "I know the parts I did introducing Iris are f---ing sick. I can't wait to see the movie. I'm so happy that I've been introduced to this genre because I didn't really have any type of desire to be a part of any superhero world. And then I stepped on the set of Justice League and I was like, 'Holy s---. All right!'"

At this point, the rumors that Clemons will not be part of The Flash are just that -- rumors. What we do know for certain about the film is that Miller will reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash and Muschietti will direct the film on a script from Christina Hodson. Earlier this year, Hodson told ComicBook.com that she was confident that Muschietti would bring heart and depth to the characters.

"I think Andy's fantastic," Hodson shared with ComicBook.com at a press event for Birds of Prey. "What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

Muschietti himself has shared his own excitement for the film.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed to Fandango. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is current set to open in theaters on June 3, 2022.

What do you think? Do you still want to see Clemons' Iris in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.