Justice League: Zack Snyder Celebrates Ben Affleck's Birthday With New Photo of Batman in the Snyder Cut

Happy Birthday, Ben Affleck! The actor known for playing Batman in the DCEU turns 48 today, August 15th. There's a lot to look forward to for fans of Batfleck this month with DC FanDome having a panel dedicated to Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is expected to hit HBO Max next year. In honor of Affleck's birthday and the upcoming "Snyder Cut," the director recently took to social media to celebrate Ben and share a new photo of him as Batman.

"Happy birthday Ben," Snyder wrote. You can check out the cool black and white photo below:

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will have its own panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, offering up looks at the upcoming film. The movie's release date may also be coming with it. "Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen," the panel's description reads. The panel is set to run for 25 minutes, beginning at 5:45 pm ET.

If you can't make to a panel or event which you're looking forward to or you have two at the same time which overlap, fear not. The DC FanDome is partially filling its 24-hour commitment by airing encores of the panels and events after their initial happening. The full schedule on the official site will allow you to customize your own schedule based on your time zone.

The Hall of Heroes panels, where the Snyder Cut panel takes place, will kick of with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

DC FanDome takes place all day on August 22nd.

