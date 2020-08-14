Did DC FanDome Just Reveal the Snyder Cut's New Title?

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League was announced for HBO Max earlier this year, giving thousands of fans their wish of seeing the vision of original Justice League director Zack Snyder in its entirety. The long awaited Snyder Cut version of DC Comics film might not bee releasing under the title of Zack Snyder's Justice League though. While talking about the upcoming project, Snyder himself has revealed that the title for his project might have to change for legal reasons. Following that reveal, the full schedule for DC FanDome may have revealed the official title as The Snyder Cut of Justice League.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Brothers for comment in regards to whether or not this is the official title. The studio has not clarified at the time of publishing.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will have its own panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, offering up looks at the upcoming film. A release date may also be coming with it. "Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen," the panel's description reads. The panel is set to un for 25 minutes, beginning at 5:45pm ET.

If you can't make to a panel or event which you're looking forward to or you have two at the same time which overlap, fear not. The DC FanDome is partially filling its 24-hour commitment by airing encores of the panels and events after their initial happening. The full schedule on the official site will allow you to customize your own schedule based on your time zone.

The Hall of Heroes panels, where the Snyder Cut panel takes place, will kick of with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

