Christopher Reeve's Superman Restores Zack Snyder's Justice League in Hilarious Fan Video

Fans spent years campaigning for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League, with the release seeming so unlikely that only Superman himself could make it happen, which is exactly what fan Max Aurnhammer imagined with the above parody video featuring Christopher Reeve's Superman making the release happen. In the video, Superman enters a theater to watch Justice League, only to become so enraged with how its visual effects attempted to conceal Henry Cavill's mustache, ultimately flying around the world so fast that he turns back time to allow Cavill's black-suited Superman to appear as Snyder originally intended. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be hitting HBO Max on March 18th.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of Justice League or not, it's hard to deny how humorous it is to see even the iconic Superman get frustrated with the poor effects of the theatrically released film and the lengths he would go to prevent such a thing from ever happening.

Luckily, fans didn't need a superhero to get involved in the situation, as Snyder revealed the news himself last year that he would get to finally release his original vision of the adventure, which is now only a few weeks away.

In the years since Justice League originally hit theaters, following Snyder parting ways from the production as Joss Whedon helmed the rest of principal photography and reshoots, the original director teased the black-suited Superman he had hoped to incorporate into the narrative. Thanks to teasers and trailers, fans have finally witnessed this new costume in motion.

Snyder himself recently opened up about the significance of the change for the character.

"The black suit, you can say that in modern Krypton, when he left, everyone was wearing black suits," Snyder explained to the Minuteman YouTube channel. "So it is sort of linked to, in some ways, the old world. I think it's a more direct relationship to his family. In a lot of ways, the blue suit, to me, represents his place on Earth. The blue suit is his suit of a hero, the suit of his destiny, whereas the black suit is more personal in a lot of ways, more about his family. One is outward, and one is inward, and I think that those things, the expression of that could be -- let's put it this way. It was always my intention with the larger arc of the movies to realize that more completely, but I think you get a sense of it here."

