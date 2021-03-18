Zack Snyder's Justice League: Deborah Snyder Debunks Reshoot Rumors

✖

We're just a few weeks away from Zack Snyder's Justice League premiering on HBO Max, and fans will be able to see the filmmaker's unfettered vision of the DC Comics universe as Darkseid's invasion begins. Rumors continue to surround the production of Justice League, which already suffered from massive reshoots at the hands of Joss Whedon and resulted in a theatrical release that was panned by critics and fans as well as a disappointing box office. But when rumors came up about Zack Snyder handling even more reshoots to flesh out his vision, fans understandably had questions.

Now Justice League producer Deborah Snyder is opening up about the reshoots during an appearance on the LightCast podcast. But while the rumors indicated that the reshoots would be extensive, she has set the record straight.

"People kept thinking, ‘Oh, they went and shot so much more stuff’ and I go, ‘We literally shot one scene, like one additional [scene]," said Snyder. "I shot three days here. That’s it. That what we captured.'"

The scene in question is set during the Nightmare sequence and features the showdown between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker. Snyder also mentioned that Ezra Miller's Flash was also a part of the scene, though they needed some technical wizardry to make it all happen.

"It was also weird because Ezra [Miller] was shooting [Fantastic Beasts 3 at the time] and he’s in the scene," Snyder said. "So, we shot him remotely. Zack Zoomed in because he was on Fantastic Beasts. Luckily, their crew is amazing they were like, ‘We’ll help you!’ So, we got a green screen and they had a camera feed and a Zoom. He got to direct Ezra via Zoom and we put him in."

Elsewhere in the interview, Snyder spoke at length about the resources required to finish Zack Snyder's Justice League. She revealed new details about why they ended up changing some of the visuals from her husband's original vision from 2017.

"The running time is just about four hours," Snyder explained. "If you think about it, about how much extra time that is, and then you think about how visual effects-heavy these superhero films are, we had to do, in six months, 2,650-some-odd visual effects shots. And normally, when you do these movies, what happens is, as you’re shooting, you start turning over shots. Listen, we had a lot of assets built, but I think the way the theatrical release was done, they changed a lot of things. And through the process, as we were working on the movie, [there were] some of the things they wanted Zack to change, some of the designs of the characters. So, we want back to the original intention, of Zack’s intention, in terms of the characters and had to rebuild those models. But then there were just so many shots to do."

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.

[h/t The Playlist]