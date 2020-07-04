Zack Snyder Teases Green Lantern Debut for Justice League

✖

Zack Snyder is teasing a Green Lantern debut in his new cut of Justice League. As with most interactions with fans now, the comments came on Vero. There have been murmurs about Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Darkseid in the finished cut for years now. But, these new rumblings make it clear that there is something to all the rumors drifting around. If so, that would mean there was a whole lot more going on than simple re-shoots for the film, and new characters just completely debuting in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. A fan named Massi FH asked Snyder on the social media platform, “First of all, thanks for everything @zacksnyder. I just have a question: what did you mean about “Unite the 7?” A green lantern is coming?”

The winking emoji from Snyder was enough to send the entire fanbase into a fervor. There has been a ton of speculation that Green Lantern will have a much more prominent role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This simple statement throws the doors of possibility wide open. Kevin Smith talked to Comicbook.com earlier this year about what he learned from a VFX artist on the film. From those comments, it sounds like Green Lantern fans should go ahead and get hyped right now, because changes are coming.

ELE VEM AÍ?! Em uma resposta a um fã no Vero, o @ZackSnyder deu a entender que teremos um Lanterna Verden no #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague! Quem seria, Hal Jordan ou John Stewart? pic.twitter.com/l2Xy5Rq0SO — DC Portugal (@DCPortugal_) July 4, 2020

“I was talking to some cats who were in visual effects. They had done some visual effects on Justice League,” he said on Instagram Live. “They saw the boards layed out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that.”

“So, he broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw,” Smith continued. “That’s where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, ‘Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it…’ They went through everything. Then we did an episode of Fatman Beyond and we were reading some Internet piece about someone who had said Darkseid was in it.

