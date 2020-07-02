Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on Zack Snyder's Justice League Coming to HBO Max

✖

On the road to Zack Snyder announcing his cut of Justice League would be coming to HBO Max, Henry Cavill was one of only two League cast members to not voice support for the famous Snyder Cut. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher had all been quite vocal but Cavill remained quiet on the subject. This changed when Cavill joined Snyder for a Man of Steel watch party and declared, "I reckon you should show it." The actor voiced his support for the Snyder Cut on a live stream and has nott been heard from since. Now, he has spoken up about his excitement for seeing Zack Snyder's Justice League being released on HBO Max next summer.

"I don’t know if I’m surprised. With everything that has happened this year, with the lockdown and cinemas having to close and streaming services now being how we are getting our entertainment, it’s not really a surprise," Cavill explained to Variety. "I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, and I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision of [Justice League] and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it."

The long-running fan campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut finally paid off with Zack Snyder's Justice League officially announced for release on HBO Max in 2021. The new version of the movie, which may be a 6-episode series, is receiving full support from Warner Bros. Pictures and will provide Snyder and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder the resources to complete their vision with the original crew. It is not expected to bring the cast back togther for additional photography but there my be moments which require some voice recording.

Since the theatrical release of Justice League, Snyder has steadily provided teases of his plans with behind-the-scenes images and multiple screenings and Q&A sessions accompanying the movies he's made, and now fans will have the opportunity to see them come to life.

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a release date.

