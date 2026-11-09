Karen Gillan Addresses Possible MCU Return as Nebula, Confirms Talks With Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy is among the MCU’s most beloved franchises, so it makes sense that audiences would love to see Karen Gillan return as Nebula in some capacity in the future; however, it seems the answer to whether that’s happening is complicated. The most recent Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems to be the end of the group, at least as they once were. The ‘new’ Gamora, who is really an alternate timeline Gamora, made it clear that she was not the same person the Guardians knew, and leader of the group Peter Quill returned to Earth, seemingly to live with his maternal grandfather.

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Yet, those departures don’t have to mean that the Guardians don’t come back in some capacity. Theoretically, Nebula, Drax, Mantis, Groot, and Rocket could still return in an upcoming project, or they could return individually. After all, Nebula actually became independently very close with the Avengers in the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as she and Rocket were the only remaining Guardians characters at the end of Infinity War. It therefore makes sense that she could be back, but Gillan is being coy about what has been said. She did confirm some talks with Marvel, though, and that has fans’ hopes high. Check out her exact comments below.

Karen Gillan Has Talked to Marvel, But Not Necessarily About Nebula’s Return

(L-R): Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Speaking with The Direct about the possibility of a future MCU appearance from Nebula, Gillan said, “Maybe…You know I can’t tell you that. I have Marvel snipers on me. I have definitely spoken to them. Whether or not that was about making another appearance or not is a different story. Okay, waffle without saying anything at all. I’m still going. Basically, no spoilers over here.” Gillan has been with the MCU for quite some time, so she’s no newcomer to the need to be very cryptic in terms of talking about what might be next for her character. Even so, she has confirmed that she’s spoken to Marvel, and her response does seem to suggest that Nebula’s return is, at least, very possible. Whether that would be anytime soon remains unknown, though.

Nebula may very well have a role in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, for example, especially considering the fact that both movies are going to see massive returns. It’s also possible that Nebula could appear in an upcoming movie or TV show, perhaps one that isn’t even announced yet, or may not return at all. It seems likely that Gillan and some Marvel execs really know the answer, but this is nevertheless a positive update for Nebula fans.

Would you want to see Nebula return in the MCU, and if so, what would you want that return to look like? Let us know down below.