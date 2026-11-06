New Avengers: Doomsday Synopsis Has Fans Convinced the MCU Will Repeat Phase Four’s Worst Mistake

Avengers: Doomsday is now just a little more than one month away, and while excitement is undoubtedly growing, for some, concerns about the movie delivering are growing too, especially following a new synopsis suggests the movie might be repeating a major Phase Four mistake. The Doomsday trailers have promised a lot, from the return of numerous fan-favorite characters to a conflict of a greater scale and threat level than even that of Thanos. Bringing those two key aspects of the film together is the fact that Doomsday represents a multiversal war.

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Yet, a new synopsis has just cast some doubts as to how ‘multiversal’ this fight will really be. Specifically, some are suspecting that Doomsday might be billing itself as a multiversal event only to limit itself to just a few universes on screen, which was a major complaint about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That movie ended up really only depicting two universes, in addition to some universe hopping sequences that were often played for laughs. If Doomsday is headed down the same path, that could mean serious trouble for the movie’s reception and for the MCU more broadly. Check out the specific synopsis and more about what it might mean below.

Will Doomsday Primarily Feature Just 3 Universes?

The extra footage in Avengers: Endgame Encore seemed to be setting up a massive multiversal problem, wherein universes were collapsing, different Earths were attacking each other, and the timeline was becoming a chaotic mess. With that baseline, fans are, of course, expecting this upcoming movie to show innumerable universes all suffering from this cataclysmic event. However, a new synopsis for the movie states, “As a new existential threat emerges, courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event. The Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will need to put aside their suspicions of each other to work together against a force more powerful than any of these groups have faced before. Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse.”

New synopsis for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ has been released.



“As a new existential threat emerges, courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event.



The Avengers, the New Avengers, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will need to… pic.twitter.com/56Nuqthcws — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) November 5, 2026

As thrilling as that sounds, fans are calling out one detail in particular, and that’s the reference to “three universes.” Granted, this is referring specifically to the groups of heroes, so this could only reflect that number, not the number of the main universes involved overall. Even so, it’s understandable that fans are worried about this, not only because it’s a bit odd to highlight three in particular but also because Multiverse of Madness has also shown what it can look like for a movie to get this wrong.

In fact, in response to that X post, one commenter wrote, “I expected an actual multiversal war, but instead, it looks like we’re only getting 3 universes fighting each other. And you can tell Michael Waldron wrote this, the same guy behind Doctor Strange 2, a film titled Multiverse of Madness that featured only 2 of the lamest Universes,” and another said, “Multiverse threat….But three Earths only included,” with a large crying laughing emoji. Hopefully, this synopsis is just identifying the groups of heroes, as it’s clear there fans may not be pleased with the alternative.

Does this synopsis give you any concern, or do you trust that this is just about the heroes? Let us know in the comments down below.