Secret Wars Will Bring Back a Fox Team No One Expected to Return According to New Report

Although Avengers: Doomsday is front and center in the MCU at present, Avengers: Secret Wars is just around the corner, and it has just as many—if not even more—mysteries in store. Whereas with Doomsday myriad teasers and trailers for the movie have offered considerable hints about the story to come, including many of the cast members who will be involved in this latest major threat (with many no doubt still being kept under wraps), both the story and the cast of Secret Wars remain largely unknown for now. Of course, there are exceptions, such as with Samuel L. Jackson confirming that Nick Fury will be in Secret Wars, but most details for the upcoming film remain a mystery.

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However, a new rumor has suggested that a very unexpected group will be returning to the big screen in Secret Wars, and it has some interesting plot implications. Namely, per , the original Fox X-Men will be returning in Secret Wars. Although little more than that is known for now, and even that is just a rumor at present, this does suggest that a significant (and perhaps devastating) story for this team could be coming.

Is Secret Wars Going to Wipe Out the Fox X-Men?

Marvel has already confirmed that Doomsday is going to include several members of the X-Men team, including Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellan as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops, and myriad others. However, the entire team is not expected to come back together in that movie. Notable absences thus far still include Halle Berry as Storm, Anna Paquin as Rogue, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, and others. Presumably, however, this new rumor about Secret Wars is suggesting that the entire original team will come back together. As exciting as that might be for fans of those movies, though, this could mean trouble ahead for the team. Specifically, with many assuming that Doomsday and Secret Wars together are going to claim the lives of countless hero and potentially kick off a full reboot of the MCU, this might mean the X-Men team being wiped out.

As bleak an ending as this would be, this would arguably make sense as a move for the MCU to make now. After all, the franchise is launching its very own X-Men (already begun with the introduction of Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day), complete with the first standalone X-Men movie in the MCU coming in 2028. While that doesn’t necessitate killing the Fox X-Men, as they’re from different universes, this may be the approach the MCU wants to take. For now, however, that’s far from guaranteed. This remains just a rumor, and with Doomsday still to come between now and Secret Wars, it’s really anyone’s guess.

Do you hope to see the Fox X-Men in Avengers: Secret Wars? Share your thoughts in the comments below.