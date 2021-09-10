New Kate Trailer Sees Mary Elizabeth Winstead on a Path of Revenge

Audiences got their first taste of May Elizabeth Winstead being a full-on action star back in 2020 with Birds of Prey and her performance as Huntress, but the upcoming Netflix thriller Kate sees Winstead diving even deeper into hard-hitting combat, which you can get a taste for in the trailer above. Not only does the new film see Winstead acting with more physical intensity, the narrative itself comes with more urgency than other revenge thrillers, making for a high-octane combination. Check out the all-new trailer for Kate above before the film debuts in select theaters and on Netflix on September 10th.

In the film, meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she's been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, and directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Kate follows a burned assassin's furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job.

Winstead previously shared her excitement to Entertainment Weekly about taking on this role.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," the actor expressed. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

Kate shows a different side of Winstead's intensity, having previously described her Huntress character as having similar skills but much more awkward.

“She’s kind of an odd character … She’s weird, and funny and awkward,” Winstead told The Wrap ahead of the Birds of Prey release. “You sort of get to tell this story of this girl who grew up training to be an assassin and didn’t ever have friends, and doesn’t know how to fit in socially, and doesn’t really know anything other than how to kill."

She added, “We got to sort of play around with that in ways that are in ways that were both sort of sometimes disturbing and sometimes really funny. To get to play with that kind of a character was a really great opportunity.”

Kate hits select theaters and Netflix on September 10th.

