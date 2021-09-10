Netflix Releases Teaser for Mary Elizabeth Winstead Action-Thriller Kate

✖

Netflix has a slew of major genre projects coming up later this year, many of which are being showcased during the streaming service's "Geeked Week" of programming. Among them is Kate, a high-octane action thriller that will star Birds of Prey and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World alum Mary Elizabeth Winstead. After releasing the first details and photos last month, Netflix used Geeked Week to debut the first teaser footage from the project. The teaser, which you can check out below, previews just a bit of the action, along with the news that the film will be releasing on September 10th.

Kate will star Winstead as the titular character, an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she's been poisoned and has just hours left to get revenge.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

The film also stars Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson as Kate's handler.

"Woody is Woody," director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan explained. "He's an adventure in itself, for sure. But he's very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn't on the set for very long but we made it count."

Kate is directed by Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War), with a cast that also includes Miyavi, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, and Jun Kunimura. The film is written by Umair Aleem and produced by Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall.

