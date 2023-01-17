Kathryn Newton Explains Importance of Goo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The super-science of the Marvel Universe has apparently created a universal translator that can be consumed orally. The only downside? It's apparently "goo," which doesn't sound especially appetizing. That's according to Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton, who told Fandango that one of the first things you have to do after arriving in the Quantum Realm is to "drink some goo," so that you can understand the people and aliens around you. It's apparently a rite of passage, and something Janet Van Dyne maybe should have mentioned at some point before the whole family got stranded in there...but who can blame her for not wanting to dwell too much on those years?

In the film, the family is sucked into the Quantum Realm and seemingly has to find their way back to the world above with a little help from Kang the Conqueror -- although he, as you might expect, has some conditions. And they might not be great news for the MCU.

"When you arrive you have to drink some goo, and then you can get along and talk to people," Newton said. When pressed on what it was, she said, "It's goo. It's like red good," adding that not all of it was red, and she thought Paul Rudd may have had green goo. Which...well, considering his other jobs, maybe that was just Ecto-Cooler?

"They get a beverage," Newton joked. "We have 7-11, they have goo. I think it tasted great and then you can understand everybody."

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 17.