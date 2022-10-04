Keanu Reeves May Direct Film Adaptation of His BRZRKR Comic Book

Keanu Reeves isn't just a screen acting icon, these days he's also the co-creator of the hit comic book series BRZRKR, which is currently waiting to release its final two chapters. Reeves and his team of creative collaborators have plans for BRZRKR (the story of a half-man, half-god immortal) that extend well past the comic book page; a novel is in the works, an anime series spinoff has been greenlit at Netflix, and a script for the film adaptation has apparently just been finished. But who will direct the BRZRKR movie? Apparently, Keanu Reeves wouldn't mind taking the job himself!

Keanu Reeves and the co-creators of the BRZRKR comic (writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney) were doing press for the release of BRZRKR vol. 2 (collecting chapters 5-8 of the comic) and spoke about where things stand with the movie. The film's scriptwriter, Mattson Tomlin, recently posted a picture commemorating his reaching the final scene of the story and the blessed "The End" point. Now that the script is done, it brings up the logical question of a director: that's when Keanu Reeves revealed that while he hasn't yet read the script, there's a "thirty-three percent" chance he would want to direct:

"I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I'm not quite there yet on BRZRKR" Reeves told Collider. "I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it."

Speaking to our own ComicBookNation show, Reeves also added that his only concern is making sure that BRZRKR the movie is a distinctly different experience than BRZRKR the comic. Whether or not that goal can be achieved best through Reeves directing (or not) is certainly up for discussion.

If you haven't jumped in yet, here is the synopsis for BRZRKR: