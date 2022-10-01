BRZRKR Writer Teases Script Completion on Keanu Reeves Movie

Keanu Reeves has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including the long-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4, and he is also bringing BRZRKR to the big screen. The record-breaking comic series tells the story of a half-god immortal locked in a cycle of bloodshed and death across the ages. The movie is being written by Mattson Tomlin (Mother/Android, Little Fish) who also assisted on The Batman. The writer took to Twitter today to tease the completion of the highly-anticipated script.

"Another one," Tomlin tweeted. He included the final page of the script, which features the classic "CUT TO BLACK -- THE END." He also added an image of the title page. You can check out the tweets below:

At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Tomlin joined Reeves at the BRZRKR panel and spoke about adapting it into a movie. He explained that he recognized the pressure being put on his shoulders to continue the success that the other BRZRKR creators have achieved. He explained that for him, the idea of one man who's been the same force across 80,000 years of change and evolution in the world is a thrilling hook he's been excited to explore.

"We're working with Netflix who have been very cool," Reeves previously explained. "They're going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well. We're talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I'm hoping to be inspired and influenced...there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We're working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we've hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He's been cool and just starting to put things together. That's where we're at."

"I felt that by setting up that he was born 80,000 years ago, there is this perspective there," Reeves told IGN in a 2021 interview. "There's a lot of places that we can go from there, and opportunities that we can go to. Which is fantastic. The first four issues were an origin story and of the modern day, the way the scientists and government are studying him. Now that we've done that we can go to chapter two and kind of push that forward."

Are you excited for the BRZRKR movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!