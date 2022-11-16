Keanu Reeves Cast in Jonah Hill's Next Movie Outcome

Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill will soon work on their first feature film together. Wednesday, news broke revealing the John Wick star has joined a movie called Outcome, which is set to be directed by Hill. Little is known about the project other than Hill also co-wrote the script alongside Ezra Woods. Hill is also producing the film under his Strong Baby production banner.

Deadline first broke the news, suggesting no studio or distributor has boarded the project as of yet. It is, however, fully expected to undergo a sizable bidding war by the time the holidays roll around and Hollywood shuts down for weeks on-end.

The project marks the second feature Hill has joined as director. His directorial debut came in 2018's coming-of-age dramedy Mid90s; since then, he's only directed Stutz, a documentary focusing on his own battles with mental illness.

As for Reeves, the fan-favorite actor is busier than ever. Before long, the actor will begin promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, which is one of the first blockbusters due out in 2023. The actor has been filming a smaller role in Ballerina, the first film spin-off set in the world of John Wick.

Should everything pan out, the actor will also get to soon reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel from filmmaker Francis Lawrence.

"One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the gray zone of intensity," Lawrence recently told TheWrap of the in-development sequel. "And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie."

He added, "The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R."